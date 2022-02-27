Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 283.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,567 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of C4 Therapeutics worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after acquiring an additional 507,389 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCCC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

