Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,586 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LU. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,355,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,487,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,317 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,500 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,015,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,886,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LU stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

