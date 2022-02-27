Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 131,313 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,313 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after buying an additional 288,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after buying an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after buying an additional 1,415,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

