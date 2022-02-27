Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 136,825 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 136,825 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 362.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

NYSE CPE opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

