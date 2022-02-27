Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

WIX opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $361.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.58.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

