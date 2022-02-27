Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,038 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,038 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

