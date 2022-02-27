Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 28,835 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,835 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

