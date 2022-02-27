Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Arvinas stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

