Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,169 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on W. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

NYSE W opened at $131.19 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $355.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.46.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

