Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 61,228 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,228 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after purchasing an additional 389,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

Veracyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

