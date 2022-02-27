CUE Protocol Price Reaches $10.84 on Exchanges (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $82,565.37 and $649.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $10.84 or 0.00027852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.85 or 0.07068184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,055.77 or 1.00352027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00053277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003067 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.