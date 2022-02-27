CUTcoin Hits Market Cap of $11.60 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and $32.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00194988 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00026443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00022436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00359585 BTC.

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 160,118,442 coins and its circulating supply is 156,118,442 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

