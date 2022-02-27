CWV Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $9.85 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $8,942.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.66 or 0.06916597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,791.26 or 1.00161269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003114 BTC.

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

