CyberMiles (CMT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $299,717.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,779.02 or 1.00200305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00072081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.29 or 0.00273966 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00025825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015930 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.