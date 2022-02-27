CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group cut shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. CYBIN INC. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

