Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $116.84 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $116.84 or 0.00298955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $90,812.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 25,808 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

