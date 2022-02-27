Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.69% of Danaher worth $1,498,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $279.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.28. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,293. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

