Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196,205.00

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $1.45 million and $196,205.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.86 or 0.00098864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. Its launch date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 88,101 coins and its circulating supply is 38,391 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

