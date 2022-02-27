DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $47.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $47.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002586 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012075 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008049 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,641,909 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.