DeFiChain (DFI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.71 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00008902 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $2.71 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

