DeFiner Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.07 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $444,090.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,006,256 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

