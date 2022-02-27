DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00282928 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004688 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.09 or 0.01256930 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003335 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.