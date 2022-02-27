Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will post sales of $102.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.92 million and the lowest is $99.95 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $434.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $448.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $448.41 million, with estimates ranging from $439.76 million to $468.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 478,587 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

