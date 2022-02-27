Deri Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $648,536.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $648,536.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.86 or 0.06906159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.91 or 1.00558068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003098 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 462,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 145,986,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

