Dero Price Tops $12.77 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $12.77 or 0.00033527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $143.28 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,102.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.95 or 0.06973167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.12 or 0.00273271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.65 or 0.00804811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00072444 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.13 or 0.00399256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00215435 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,215,841 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.