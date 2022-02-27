DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,834 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS opened at $103.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

