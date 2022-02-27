DIGG (DIGG) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $15.92 million and $94,635.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $31,646.23 or 0.82628013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.12 or 0.06901167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.92 or 1.00175689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003095 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

