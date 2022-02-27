Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) will report sales of $89.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. Digi International reported sales of $77.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $367.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. StockNews.com downgraded Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. raised their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,732,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Digi International has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $703.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

