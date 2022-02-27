Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

