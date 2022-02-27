Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $175,178.40 and $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,947.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.65 or 0.06961400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00273367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00805521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00072281 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00398734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00215708 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,469,911 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

