Dimecoin (DIME) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $275.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00111732 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

