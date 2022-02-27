Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 121,161 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,161 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of Sonos worth $31,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $27.27 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

