Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 49,022 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.65% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $33,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMPH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 274,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 243,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 185,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42,970.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $776,287.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $113,015.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,995 shares of company stock worth $2,553,478. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.