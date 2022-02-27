Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 26,836 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Paramount Group worth $30,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 903,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

