Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 85,814 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,397 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Wynn Resorts worth $30,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,609,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 171,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 240.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

