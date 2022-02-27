Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.45% of Heritage Commerce worth $31,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

