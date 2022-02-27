Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.12% of RE/MAX worth $30,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth $209,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 203.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 139,020 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RMAX opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

RE/MAX Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.