Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.61% of HealthEquity worth $33,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,270,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $17,461,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,872,000 after purchasing an additional 159,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 128,272 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQY opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -760.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

