Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of Boyd Gaming worth $32,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,736,000 after buying an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after buying an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after buying an additional 212,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

