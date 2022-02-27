Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.89% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $31,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after buying an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.51 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

