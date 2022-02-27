Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.75 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.47% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $30,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,502,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

WRE stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 168.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

