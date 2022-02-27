Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.07 Million Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.06% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $31,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRST stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $653.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

