Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.33 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Change Healthcare worth $31,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $9,591,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 34.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,346,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 109,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 459.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 834,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,148,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,790,000 after acquiring an additional 340,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

