Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.02 Million Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Denali Therapeutics worth $32,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 235.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38.

DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $97,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,875. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

