Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.27 Million Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.94% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $32,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVLG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLG. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

