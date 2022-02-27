Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.57 Million Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,879,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.00% of OraSure Technologies worth $32,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $8.05 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $580.16 million, a PE ratio of -53.67 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

