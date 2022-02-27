Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.63 Million Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.78% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $32,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth $499,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at $859,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 623,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 148,219 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at $158,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

MNR opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

