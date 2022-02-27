Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.76 Million Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.62% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $32,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

EPAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile (Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.