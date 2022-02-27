Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,929,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.46% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $33,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after buying an additional 60,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,236,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,474,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 279,049 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,980,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 136,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

VNDA opened at $11.18 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $622.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

