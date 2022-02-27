Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.19 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Stellantis worth $33,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,402 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,243,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,309,000 after purchasing an additional 350,702 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($26.14) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.